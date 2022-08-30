Dazzle Your Loved One With These Stunning Pieces of Jewelry — All 20% Off
Iced Out
As a gift, jewelry speaks volumes about your love for your significant other. From necklaces to rings to bracelets, Blue Nile has it all. Right now, save 20% on select pieces of jewelry using the code SPARKLE22 at checkout.
Match your sweetheart’s beauty with this magnificent birthstone necklace. Your chosen stone is set in a 14K white gold, four-prong setting and suspended from a silver chain. Prices vary by birthstone.
Garnet Solitaire Pendant
Price reflects 20% discount
Free Shipping
These stunning earrings feature pearls framed in glittering halos of white topaz. They’re perfect for any special occasion.
Pearl and White Topaz Drop Earrings
Price reflects 20% discount
Free Shipping
Now this is an anniversary gift that symbolizes you and your partner’s eternal love for each other. This ring is formed by two intertwining bands, one set with diamonds and one of 14K gold, white gold, rose gold, or platinum.
Twist Diamond Eternity Ring
Price reflects 20% discount
Free Shipping
If you’re looking to make a statement, this is the ring to do it with. This exquisite piece has an eye-catching sapphire centerpiece complemented by two matching emerald cut diamonds, all set in platinum. Onlookers will need sunglasses to stare directly into this rock.
Emerald Cut Sapphire and Diamond Ring
Price reflects 20% discount
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.