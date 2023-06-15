Searching for a guilt-free way to express eternal love? Look no further than Blue Nile. It eliminates exorbitant markups and passes savings onto you by removing the middleman. Blue Nile uses ethically-sourced natural diamonds through reputable suppliers adhering to Kimberley Process standards. This is an international certification process that ensures diamonds are sourced from legitimate, conflict-free origins. Worried about delivery theft? All orders can be shipped in discreet packaging and sent to a secure location for pickup.

Finding the perfect diamond is made effortless with Blue Nile's intuitive filtering feature. You can easily customize your search by price, carat, cut, color, clarity, and shape. Plus, the rings are customizable. You have the freedom to choose a different diamond shape, metal, and setting, allowing you to create a heartfelt work of art that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Trellis Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring Celebrate your love with a dazzling solitaire engagement ring. The 0.94-Carat round cut diamond is the star of the show. It has a D color grade (the highest), an ideal cut (also the highest), and near-flawless clarity. Buy At Blue Nile $ 8449 Free Shipping

Trellis Solitaire Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Ring To the untrained eye, there aren’t any noticeable differences between a lab-grown and natural diamond — you probably thought the above image was an accidental repeat – since they have the same chemical composition. The only difference is rarity. Since they are produced at scale, lab-grown diamonds are lower in rarity and price when compared to their natural counterparts. This lab-grown diamond is a higher carat and the same cut, color, and clarity of the ring above, but costs an astonishing 42% less. Buy At Blue Nile $ 5474 Free Shipping

Whether you've already tied the knot or you're not quite ready yet, Blue Nile has a wide range of fine jewelry options, like elegant bracelets and dazzling earrings These curated picks are up to 30% off if you use the code BN2023 at checkout. But act fast! This promo ends on 6/25.

Low Dome Eternity Ring Down from $2775 This eternity ring is the perfect symbol of you and your significant other’s undying love. Crafted in timeless 14K white gold, this stunning ring features a continuous circle of lustrous lab-grown diamonds, radiating elegance and eternal beauty. Buy At Blue Nile $ 2200 Free Shipping

Stud Earrings Down from $815 Set in four-prong 14K white gold, these exquisite earrings showcase round lab-grown diamonds starting at ¼ carat each. Their brilliance and sophistication shines every time it's worn. Buy At Blue Nile $ 652 Free Shipping

Tennis Bracelet Down from $1650 Simple, yet brilliant, this tennis bracelet features dazzling round-cut and lab-grown diamonds. Whether you're attending a special event or looking to add a touch of sophistication to your everyday style, this bracelet is the perfect accessory. Buy At Blue Nile $ 1320 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.