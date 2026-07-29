Ditch the Melatonin for a CBD + CBN Capsule That Doesn’t Leave You Feeling Groggy in the Morning—Save 30% Now

Everyone wants a good night of sleep. But if cutting screen time, caffeine, and late-night sugary treats haven’t moved the needle, truly restful sleep may seem out of reach. Before you lose all hope, there is another option—Blue Sky CBD’s Sleep Gels.

The absence of melatonin, a popular sleep aid, is a deliberate choice: while melatonin can help you fall asleep, it also leaves many people feeling foggy the next morning. Blue Sky’s Sleep Gels take a different approach, relying on 25mg of CBD (for relaxation effects) and 25mg of CBN (for its unique sedative properties). Plus, they’re free of THC.

Cindy Curletti had tried other CBD brands with little success—until she packed the Sleep Gels for a trip. That first night, she slept, in her words, “like a dreamboat.” Another Blue Sky user, Laura, has a similar story. After a frustrating cycle of waking up in the middle of the night, anxious and wide-eyed, rarely being able to fall back asleep, Laura found that Sleep Gels made a huge difference. Laura says “My sleep scores went from the 40s to the 80s, sometimes even hitting the 90s. It was life-changing.” Other Blue Sky fans report similar success, falling asleep faster and spending more time in deep and REM sleep.

As a special treat for Daily Beast readers, Blue Sky CBD is offering 30% off. Use the code DAILYBEAST to unlock your savings.

Sleep Gel (30 Count) Price reflects 30% discount Buy At Blue Sky CBD $ 60

Not sure if it’s right for you? Try Blue Sky CBD’s 10-night trial pack.

Sleep Gels (10-night trial) Price reflects 30% discount Buy At Blue Sky CBD $ 17