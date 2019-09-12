Topical CBD is trending, various brands have been noticing the demand, and we’ve been sharing some of our favorites, from Charlotte’s Web nutrient-rich balm to the essential oil-packing Relief & Recovery Roll-On from Sagely Naturals. So it’s only natural for us to share the new launch from Bluebird Botanicals: Three new CBD creams to fit any lifestyle. Every single one of them is vegan, non-GMO, and made cruelty-free, part of Bluebird’s brand promise. And each one comes in a 3.4-ounce travel size and a larger 6-ounce size.

The Hemp CBD Essential Lotion is precisely what it sounds like, an everyday CBD balm that infuses jojoba, carrot extract, and coconut oil into a rich balm to give your skin restorative balance on the daily. The Hemp CBD Silk Lotion packs in essential oils on top of jojoba and coconut oil to replenish dry or damaged skin, making it the more skin-therapeutic of the bunch. And the Hemp CBD Sport Lotion takes ginger, the homeopathic arnica, and mint to provide what Bluebird calls “dual-action warming and cooling” in a cream for more active lifestyles. It’s all very tempting for me to try on sore muscles for that nice, soothing feel that always calms me down. If you’ve been waiting to get CBD and want to try it topically with some specific function and use, Bluebird just delivered. | Shop at Bluebird >

