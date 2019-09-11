From Washington, D.C., to Brooklyn and now to Manhattan, the Giro Revel Cycling Helmet has stuck it out with me through thick and thin. The highly-rated helmet comes in three different colors and maintains a 4.5-star average rating from more than 850 reviewers.

The magic of it, though, is in the construction. The shell covers your entire head and a removable visor helps with rain if you get stuck riding through it. The shell of the helmet is a polycarbonate build and a dial in the back allows you to fit the inside skeleton of the helmet to fit your head. Why’s that important? Loose helmets seem fine right until that moment of impact or fall when, given your inertia, they fly right off of your head and the ground has full access to your skull. Mine is large so I never have to twist the dial too much but I’m always glad I can get a snug fit. With a reflective decal in the back and the white color I chose, my visibility is enhanced and makes me feel even safer.

I’ve experienced the protection of the Revel most prominently in North Virginia, riding along the Potomac and veering off-lane to avoid another cyclist who suddenly stopped. I wiped out into some gravel and the helmet not only absorbed the shock of my fall but also handled the foot or two of gravel that would’ve brushed against the side of my face. So I’m personally a huge fan of Giro—but, more importantly, understand how greatly it kept me out of trouble. If you’re about to get on the road yourself, protect yourself accordingly with a highly-rated helmet from a leading brand. | Get it on Amazon >

