Blueland’s Reusable Dish Soap Will Change How You Clean

I have been cleaning a lot more in quarantine. From vacuuming, mopping, and just cleaning everything, I’ve been really trying to keep a clean space, especially as I’m still spending plenty of time in it. But the one thing that has increased exponentially through this all has been dishes. I’m eating every meal at home, cooking usually, and so I’ve been doing more dishes than ever. I have a dish rack I love, but dish soap has been strangely a struggle. Thankfully, one of my favorite cleaning brands just released something new.

Blueland is known for environmentally friendly cleaning supplies. They’re special because they send you really sleek looking reusable bottles, along with tablets that you plop into them to create a cleaning solution. The packaging is environmentally friendly, as are the chemicals. Now, they’ve moved to your kitchen sink for the first time. The new Dish Duo pack comes with a reusable silicone shaker, powder dish soap, dishwasher tablets, and a tin to keep them in.

The dish soap comes out of the bottle like baby powder. Pour some directly onto the sponge or your dishes, and the water will hydrate it as it cleans. It’s really smart of them: there’s actually a ton of dish soap in this 16 oz shaker because it’s dehydrated. With water, a thick foam forms that can tackle grease, grime, and more. It’s also free of dyes, fragrances, phosphates and petroleum based ingredients, making it biodegradable, yet very effective.

The dishwasher tablets are equally, if not more revolutionary. Right now, they are the only naked dishwasher tablets on the market since they aren’t wrapped in plastic or PVA. They cut grease easily, but are made from natural ingredients, fragrance-free, and you guessed it, biodegradable as well.

The Dish Duo Starter Set is a great place to start, but if you don’t own a dishwasher, I recommend the Dish Soap Starter Set. Dishwasher tablet and soap refills are available as well, for when you inevitably run out of your new favorite supplies, and they come in compostable packaging, so you can refill your bottles and feel great about your dish soap, a feeling I never expected to have, until now.

