Upgrade Your Cleaning Supplies to These Reusable Ones

I have been trying to keep the cleanest space possible during this time. I haven’t been doing it to keep germs at bay necessarily, but that’s a good reason, too. Really, I just feel better in a clean space, and since I’ve been spending pretty much all of my time in my apartment, I want it to be as clean as possible. art of keeping a clean space has led me down a path of sustainability. I don’t want to be wasteful, to harm our planet with single use plastics, and so I bring a tote bag to the grocery store, use reusable K-cups in my keurig, and use reusable paper towels when I can. It means less trips to the store, if done right, and it definitely saves you money. But the one thing I couldn’t upgrade to reusable was my cleaning supplies. That is, until I discovered Blueland.

Blueland is a direct to consumer brand that sends cleaning products straight to your home. The kicker is they send reusable empty bottles and dehydrated tablets. You then fill the bottle with water, plop the tablet in, and voila, a concentrated cleaning concoction. The Clean Essentials Kit comes with three reusable “forever” bottles, a reusable hand soap bottle, and four tablets, one for multi-surface, one for glass and mirror, one for bathroom cleaning, and one for foaming hand soap.

The tablets themselves are free of traditional disinfecting agents like chlorine and bleach, but work just as well. The Bathroom Cleaner removed stains I couldn’t get rid of on my shower (until now) and the hand soap was sudsy and left my hands feeling soft. Refills after you’ve depleted your supplies are a mere $2 — just think about all of the plastic you’re saving by reusing your bottles. They are also kind of sleek compared to a traditional bottle. While I still have my traditional cleaning supplies, I’m looking forward to the day they run out. That day will be the last time I throw out an empty bottle of cleaning solution. From now on, I’ll just reuse my Blueland ones.

The Clean Essentials Kit Buy on Blueland $ 39

