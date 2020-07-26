I Found a Chemical-Free Laundry Detergent That Actually Works

One of my least favorite chores is doing the laundry. Not only is it a hassle, and often something that takes hours, but I also don’t really know what chemicals are going on inside the machine. Recently, I discovered a brand that doesn’t do the laundry for me (one can only dream) but that makes me feel good — or at least better — about what I’m using while doing it. Blueland, which creates a range of beautiful cleaning supplies that are also good for the environment, just launched their Laundry Set, which comes complete with a tin-coated steel container to hold 40 unscented laundry tablets. I’ve used it on several loads of laundry now, and so far, I’m a fan.

Unlike traditional detergent, this is free of individually wrapped PVA (plastic) dyes, phosphates, chlorine, parabens, and phthalates. Use them as you would other detergent: just plop them into the wash and they’ll dissolve in no time. They work well on grass stains, pizza sauce, and any stain I tested it on — and there were a lot of stains! The tablets work in both hot and cold water, and when you’re low, you can just order some refills from Blueland.

You could start with making your laundry a little environmentally friendly, or you can upgrade all of your cleaning supplies. The Blueland Clean Suite, which I recommend, combines all of the best Blueland products, from multi-surface cleaner, dish soap, and laundry soap to pretty much everything else you need to make your home squeaky clean, and put your conscience at ease, too. All of their packaging is compostable and recyclable, plastic-free, and they ship without water, so you’re really getting cleaning supplies, not just diluted products.

Laundry Starter Set Buy on Blueland $ 18

The Clean Suite Buy on Blueland $ 83

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

