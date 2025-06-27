‘The View’ Host Shares Humiliating Time She Flashed an Oscar Nominee
OOPSIE DAISY
Alyssa Farah Griffin—co-host of The View and former strategic communications director and Assistant to the President during the 2020 Donald Trump presidency—admitted that she once accidentally flashed two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law. She recounted the incident on Thursday’s episode of The View: “My mic pack fell down my dress,” she explained. During the next commercial break, Griffin ran backstage to get help with readjusting her microphone. “I flashed up my skirt so she could help me move it, and Jude Law’s just standing there,” she said. “And then in my embarrassment, he just says nothing. I go, ‘I’m sorry, sir!’” She lamented, “Like, I made it worse by calling him ‘sir’! And then I maybe curtsied! It was brutal.” The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar had a good laugh about it. Griffin, however, seem to take the humiliation in stride. She asked the audience: “How many of you have ever experienced an embarrassing personal malfunction?” The audience clapped in response. “Wow, it must be very common,” she noted.