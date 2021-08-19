Blues Traveler’s Tour Bus Crashes, John Popper Posting Live Updates
RUN-AROUND
Blues Traveler appears to have been grounded, at least for now. The band’s tour bus crashed Thursday morning on the way to a Minnesota tour date set for Friday. The group is safe and sustained only minor injuries, Variety reports; in a Facebook post, the group told fans that the vehicle had crossed off the road and over a median. Frontman John Popper has been posting updates on Facebook since this morning when he wrote, “Bus just crashed!! Dunno what’s going on everything hurts… I think we’re stuck on the bus we’re all going to get checked but we’re still trying to get fucking door open… more later.” He later wrote that “everything exploded” after the group got off the bus.
Popper has been taken to the hospital, but apart from being “beat to shit” and “banged up” it appears the band is in good health. Remarkably, Popper’s most recent Facebook message says the band still hopes to perform tomorrow, but it’s not looking likely. “I still am covered in shattered glass&as I never sleep on buses anyway have not been to bed yet...Everything hurts right now&my vast experience in auto accidents tells me it's gonna hurt worse2moro&the day after too,” Popper wrote. “So let's see how I do w/some sleep.” Although he and the band are grateful to be alive, he wrote, “I really need a nap right now...I am so sorry for scaring U all,but it WAS scary...Will check back in when I wake up Thank U all SO SO much...”