With the rise in popularity of fitness trackers, many people have had to face the same realization: their sleep quality sucks. Knowing is half the battle, but what steps can you take to push your sleep score higher?

There are a few changes you can make to your nightly routine like indulging in a soothing bath, unwinding without your electronics, and trying to stick to a strict bedtime schedule. However, are you always going to have the energy to draw a warm bath every night? Is postponing your favorite shows until the weekend truly a sacrifice worth making? Are you sure you can go to bed at the same time night after night? There is another, simpler option — Blue Sky CBD’s SLEEP gels and oil.

Blue Sky CBD is a family-owned business based in Colorado that strives to create world class and highly-potent CBD products for healthier communities. If you’re hesitant to try CBD for sleep aid due its association with marijuana, there is nothing to be worried about; according to the Mayo Clinic, CBD does not contain THC, or the ingredient that produces a high.

Lauren, a Daily Beast staffer, tried Blue Sky CBD’s sleep gels because she wanted to improve the quality of her sleep. “I noticed I wasn't getting enough deep or REM sleep, most of the night was spent in light sleep. I woke up more tired even if I slept the optimal eight hours." After using the sleep gels for three days, Lauren’s fitness tracker reported a 28% increase in REM sleep and a 16% increase in deep sleep — leaving her feeling more energized and restored for the next day.

A key difference between Blue Sky CBD’s and competitors’ sleep blends is the distinct lack of melatonin — a well-known sleep aid. Melatonin can leave you feeling groggy the next day. Steve Nagib — a Blue Sky CBD user — touched on this common side effect in his testimonial: “Other sleep supplements left me groggy in the morning, forcing me to chug a pot of coffee just to get out of bed in the morning.” Instead, Blue Sky CBD’s sleep blend only relies on a combination of CBD and CBN — another cannabis extract known for its sedative and relaxing effects.

Whether you opt for the tranquil embrace of Blue Sky CBD's sleep gels or the soothing allure of its sleep oil, rest assured that both options promote and support deeper, more restorative sleep. The power to reclaim your nights and awaken to brighter mornings is here. A 25% discount should apply automatically at checkout if you click here. If not, enter the code DAILYBEAST before you purchase. Still on the fence? You can try SLEEP samples for as little as $6. Click here to get started.

Blue Sky CBD Sleep Gel (30 capsules) Price reflects 25% discount Buy At Blue Sky CBD $ 64

Blue Sky CBD Sleep Oil Price reflects 25% discount Buy At Blue Sky CBD $ 127

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.