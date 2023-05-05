Episode of Kids’ Show ‘Bluey’ Edited After Fat-Shaming Row
An episode of the hit children’s show Bluey has been edited after critics complained about “fat-shaming.” The Australian series, which is available in the U.S. on Disney+, follows the eponymous Blue Heeler dog and her family. In the latest episode, Bluey’s father, Bandit, weighs himself and says: “Oh man… I just need to do some exercise.” “Tell me about it,” Bluey’s mother, Chilli, says. Bandit then looks at himself in the mirror and holds his sides as Bluey says: “Why don’t you just do some exercise?” The sequence has been cut from the episode after concerns were raised by social media users about fat-shaming. “The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the programme,” a spokesperson for Australia’s ABC told the BBC. “The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way. As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program and we have updated the episode on our platforms.”