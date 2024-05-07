CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Blume’s Probiotic-Powered SuperBelly Supplement Is Back In Stock

    IN BLUME

    Mia Maguire

    Managing Editor, Commerce

    Blume SuperBelly

    Blume.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Blume’s gut-healthy and superfood-forward supplements and functional latte mixes have been all over my TikTok feed recently, so naturally, I had to give the brand a try for myself. I figured Blume’s probiotic-powered formulas were only touted by content creators on their social feeds for money until a friend told me they are actually a game-changer for adding some extra nutrition into your daily lineup and combatting bloat when you’re short on time or on the go. Now that I’ve actually tried a few of Blume’s products for myself, I can confirm I stand corrected. Blume recently added a new category, SuperBelly, to its lineup, which sold out just days after launching.

    Blume SuperBelly Gut-Building Hydration Powder

    Shop At Blume$32

    Fortunately, the gut-healthy and hydration-boosting packets are finally back in stock in all three flavors: strawberry hibiscus, acai pomegranate, and lemon ginger (my favorite!). The SuperBelly powder elixir packets are packed with a blend of good-for-ingredients, including prebiotics from inulin, trace minerals for rapid and sustained hydration, and fermented apple cider vinegar (without the vinegar taste!) for gut and digestive support. Obviously, SuperBelly is a supplement, so they’re formulated to replace whole food nutrition, but they come in clutch when you’re traveling, your diet isn’t as clean as you’d like, or need to give your gut a little TLC.

    Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.