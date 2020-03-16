I Wear These Rain Boots Even When It’s Not Raining

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Growing up in Los Angeles, searching for a perfect pair of rain boots was like waiting for rain during the omnipresent drought: useless and disappointing. And so, I was ill-prepared when I moved to more inclement places, like Seattle and New York. In Seattle, it actually did rain almost everyday, which meant I needed a pair of boots that I’d be extremely comfortable in. I couldn’t find them. In New York, it rained less, but snow became a factor, and whereas in Seattle I got away with hiking boots, I just couldn’t swing that anymore. And then, after years of searching the internet and scanning the floors of crowded spaces for the most-worn boots, I stumbled upon them, as if skidding across black ice: my glass slipper boot the ones that fit just right, no matter the season or occasion. They were right in front of me the whole damn time.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

Saying that Blundstone’s are the perfect shoe for winter is factually accurate, but it doesn’t even begin to do them justice. Blundstone’s can be worn regardless of the weather, and you’ll want to wear them even on the sunniest of days because of how stylish they are. They have a Vibram sole that I was in desperate need of as a constant tripper, slipper, and slider, and yet, they still don’t weigh me down like other winter boots do. Moreover, stability and comfort isn’t sacrificed for style and design. The toe is rounded, which I love (because pointed toes stress me out) and perhaps most importantly, it’s lace free. With two loops at the top, you can just slip on your boots and walk out the door: no need to even check your weather app.

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO GET A PAIR OF BLUNDSTONE'S

Blundstone’s are nice shoes. Plain and simple. But when I have a nice pair of boots or shoes, I get reluctant about wearing them too much because I don’t want to ruin them. With Blundstone's, you can’t ruin them. Blundstone’s that are a little beat-up and have been on adventures are like beloved cars, pants, or jackets: their value and sentimentality increases with each scratch, dent, and scuff. The scars tell stories of where you’ve been. These items are beloved because of how trusty they are, no matter the situation, and you can feel confident adding Blundstone’s to your repertoire. Wear them through mud, snow, rain, shine, sweat, tears, and your Blundstone’s will smile back at you, lovingly. They’re nice for sure, but unlike some other boots I own, these really are made for walking.

Blundstone’s BL550 Buy on Zappos $ 195 Free Shipping | Free Returns

