The Best Men’s Winter Boots for Keeping Your Feet Warm, Dry, Supported, and Even Sort of Stylish

Winter can be great fun. There’s skiing, sledding, snowball fights and fancy rum drinks served piping hot. (Try two ounces of Ten to One Dark Rum mixed with two ounces boiling hot water, a dash of honey, a dash of lemon juice, and a couple of pinches of cinnamon. Hot Toddy, much?)

On the other hand, winter can also mean frigid toes and falling over when you slip on a sheet of ice. Also, it is harder to stay stylish when you’re dressing for sleet and snow and freezing temperatures. That is unless you spend the time to find a great pair of men’s winter boots.

Today we’re rounding up both technical and stylish men’s winter footwear, but you can rest assured that all of these winter boots share at least three traits in common: they will keep your feet warm, they will keep your feet dry, and they will provide at least decent traction in wintry conditions.

Keen Targhee II Boot The Targhee II boot is more of a hiking boot than a winter boot per say but it’s completely waterproof and warm and supportive, all of which are things your feet will appreciate in the winter. And who doesn’t like good traction provided thanks to an aggressive tread pattern. Buy on Amazon $ 140

Columbia Bugaboot Plus IV Omni-Heat Boot If you’re facing serious wintry conditions, like sub-zero temps, stacked up snowbanks, and ice aplenty, then you need a serious winter boot. The Bugaboot was designed for winter expeditions, so if you’re headed for a glacier, bring a pair along. Ditto if you simply have a long trudge across the city or if you really don’t want cold feet while shoveling snow from the driveway. Buy on Amazon $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Zappos $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kamik Cody Boot The Cody boot has an extra high 12.5-inch rise so you won’t get snow falling down into the shaft and you can count on great ankle support, a benefit when conditions are slippery. A 20 mm thick removable liner and an 11mm felt insole help insulate your foot from even the coldest of conditions. Buy on Amazon $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wolverine Glacier II Boot If you are going to be highly active when temperatures are quite the opposite of high, the Glacier II is a great choice. These boots are warm and durable and were designed to be extremely comfortable. The flexible footbed offers support and rebound while the breathable waterproof exterior and sweat-wicking liner help keep your foot dry and warm but not overheated. Buy on Zappos $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Merrell Moab Adventure Chelsea Boot Getting winter boots on and off when you’re wearing gloves can be a frustration up there with paper cuts and spilled coffee mugs. These slip-on winter boots are easy to don or remove even when you’re fingers are tucked away in gloves or mittens, and they’re even pretty easy to get on with one hand. And yes, they’re warm and waterproof and have good traction and all that good stuff. Buy on Zappos $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rockport Storm Surge Boot If you want to stay dry but also stay stylin’ then the Storm Surge boot is a fine choice. These boots are waterproof and durable and will look good with jeans or even some slacks. Just note that they have less insulation than others on the list, so get yourself some good warm socks. Buy on Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

adidas outdoor Terrex Tivid Mid CP Boot These mid-rise boots have a subtle style that looks more suitable to city wear than use on the trail, but they will perform just fine on moderate backcountry treks when snow covers the ground. They’re at their best on the streets or in the bar after a long day of work during the season of long, cold nights. Buy on adidas $ 120

Danner Mountain 600 Boot If your daily commute (or backwoods treks) take you through slush and sludge you’d rather not have leech through to your socks, these full-grain waterproof boots are a fine choice. And if it’s a long walk, all the better: a thick, cushioned midsole and removable footbed cradle your foot in comfort step after step. Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Polar Mucker Duck Waterproof Boots Look, these aren’t the most stylish boots ever, but they’re super low priced for footwear that will keep you warm and dry and that provides decent foot and ankle support. And the 9.5-inch shaft (as measured from the arch, not the ground, FYI) will keep all but the deepest snow from finding its way into the collar. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

