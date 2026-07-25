This New Streetwear Collection Celebrates Uno’s Pop Culture Legacy

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Few things bring people together (and possibly apart) like the classic card game Uno. From family game nights to lazy days with friends, the classic card game has been a source of both joy and betrayal for the better part of fifty years. Now, Uno is cementing its status as a pop culture staple with a new collaborative collection from luxury lifestyle brand Blvck Paris.

Blvck Paris is a cult-favorite label built around a singular design philosophy: all black everything. Founded in 2017 by French designer Julian O’Hayon, the brand has exploded into global recognition with millions of followers and stores from California to Tokyo. With its new collection—the second in collaboration with Uno—Blvck Paris filters the card game’s most iconic elements through its signature monochromatic aesthetic.

Blvck Paris x UNO® Collaboration Shop At Blvck Paris

At the center of the collection is a fully blacked-out reimagining of the classic UNO deck, featuring monochromatic detailing and premium packaging.

As if the one-of-a-kind aesthetic overhaul wasn’t enough, the deck also includes a brand-new “Black Out” card that prompts all players to slap it, with the last one to do so drawing four cards. (It also doubles as a wild card.) Because if there’s anything your next Uno game needs, it’s more drama.

Uno x Blvck Playing Card Shop Now Blvck Paris

Beyond the deck, the capsule showcases Blvck Paris’s distinct blend of luxury and utility.

Highlights include a reverse hoodie with black-on-black detailing inspired by the classic turn-twisting card, a subtly co-branded cap, and a sleek vegan leather mini travel bag that will have you ready to take on challengers wherever you go next.

Uno x Blvck Reverse Hoodie Shop Now Blvck Paris

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the card game or just looking to add some nostalgic flair to your wardrobe this season, this streetwear drop is not one to sit out.