    BMW Has Started Charging by the Month to Keep Your Ass Warm

    Hou Yu/China News Service via Getty

    You buy a car with heated seats, you expect to be able to warm your butt whenever you want, right? Well, The Verge reports that BMW is turning that idea on its head by selling some new buyers overseas a subscription to keep their buns toasty. The car is equipped with the ability to heat up your posterior, but you have to pay $18 a month to unblock the software that would turn up the temperature. BMW would not provide any details to The Verge, which found that the program has already launched in South Korea.

