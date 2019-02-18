Bo Burnham Wins Best Original Screenplay at Writers Guild Awards Despite Oscars Snub
TAKE THAT
Writer director Bo Burnham won Best Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday for his debut film Eighth Grade. It is the first film to win the award without being nominated for an Academy Award since Michael Moore’s Bowling for Columbine in 2003. Burnham, 28, is also the youngest person to win the award since the guild established the category in 1984. Eighth Grade's lack of nominations from the Academy has largely been seen as a snub, since the film has been almost unanimously praised by critics and lauded throughout the awards season. Burnham also won the Directors Guild Award for best First-Time Feature Director. In his acceptance speech for the writing honor, Burnham—who began his career as a comedian—poked fun at his film's snub by the Academy. “To the other nominees in the category: Have fun at the Oscars, losers!” Burnham told the laughing audience, adding, “how is this happening?” Eighth Grade beat out big-name contenders in the category: Green Book, A Quiet Place, Vice, and Roma, all nominated for Oscars.