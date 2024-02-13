Bo Dietl, the “tough cop” commentator ousted from Fox News in the wake of allegations that he did private investigating for disgraced ex-Fox CEO Roger Ailes, has now been accused of fresh ill-doings.

Dietl, attorney Danielle Rosenberg and Luis Ruelas, the husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, were all named as defendants in a lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast, filed Monday night, that alleges Dietl and his co-conspirators “began to access the computers and internet drive folders of Plaintiffs in their capacity as a law firm” with intent to disseminate information that would aid Ruelas’s “harassment and abuse against a previous romantic partner.”

Last summer, Vanessa Reiser, Ruelas’s ex-fiancé and a RHONJ cast member, filed a restraining order against Ruelas, alleging that he hired a private investigator to “stalk” her.

“I received, accidentally, what I perceived to be an illegal email between Bo Dietl’s office and Danielle Rosenberg that I then sent to Vanessa a little time after discovering it, after having conversations with some women in my life and doing legal research into the ethics of what Rosenberg and Dietl were doing,” attorney Kevin Johnson, a plaintiff in the suit filed this week, told The Daily Beast by phone on Tuesday.

“In that email were the recordings that have already been reported of a private investigator spying on Vanessa,” Johnson said. “There were transcripts and recordings of those things happening. Rosenberg committed ethics violations, and they both broke the law in New Jersey. What Luis did, and what Bo Dietl did, and what Danielle Rosenberg did in sending a private investigator to spy on Vanessa was illegal and unethical.”

Ruelas has spoken openly on the Bravo show about his involvement with Dietl. In the final episode of Season 13, which aired in May of last year, Ruelas told Guidice and several of the other housewives that “Bo Dietl knows shit about everybody in this room.”

“I’m not talking, like, gossip,” Ruelas continued. “Like, Bo Dietl, who’s like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There’s so much more.”

The lawsuit alleges that Dietl and the other defendants acted “with criminal, reckless, malicious, fraudulent intent devised to defraud.”

Dietl and fellow defendant Danielle Rosenberg “took files both private and professional in masse from those computers illegally accessed by the same,” the lawsuit continues. They are accused of violating the Federal Wiretap Act, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.

In October of last year, Reiser’s application for a permanent restraining order against Ruelas was denied. Johnson told The Daily Beast that he testified at Vanessa Reiser’s trial.

“The system is pretty broken,” Johnson said. “I know; I’m an attorney. It’s particularly broken in how it deals with toxic men and abusers, and I am in a position to teach them a lesson.”