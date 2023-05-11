Read it at Yahoo! Sports
Bo Jackson, the one-time football and baseball superstar, told radio station WJOX-FM that he has been suffering from a bout of chronic hiccups since July 2022, Yahoo! Sports reported. Jackson said he will undergo a procedure this week to fix the issue, after consulting with bewildered doctors and trying every cure he can think of — including one unorthodox treatment. “I have done everything,” Jackson said, “scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the ass of a porcupine. It doesn’t work.”