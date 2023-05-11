CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Bo Jackson Will Get Procedure After Year-Long Bout of Hiccups

    BO KNOWS?

    Former NFL and Major League Baseball player Bo Jackson.

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Bo Jackson, the one-time football and baseball superstar, told radio station WJOX-FM that he has been suffering from a bout of chronic hiccups since July 2022, Yahoo! Sports reported. Jackson said he will undergo a procedure this week to fix the issue, after consulting with bewildered doctors and trying every cure he can think of — including one unorthodox treatment. “I have done everything,” Jackson said, “scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the ass of a porcupine. It doesnt work.”

    Read it at Yahoo! Sports