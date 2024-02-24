Board Recommends UPenn Suspend, Not Fire, Controversial Prof

A University of Pennsylvania hearing board recommended a one-year suspension for controversial professor Amy Wax—who was called out for racist and xenophobic remarks—back in June, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Two months later, the Ivy League school’s president, Liz Magill, signed off on the proposed punishment, which included pay cuts, a public reprimand, and stripping her of her named chair. But Wax has appealed, claiming rules were broken during the process, and now a review by a committee on academic freedom and responsibility is underway, the Inquirer reports. The investigation of Wax has taken on extra significance because Penn has been accused of not cracking down on antisemitism with the same ferocity. Wax caused an uproar last year when she said that because most Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax has also expressed skepticism about the academic abilities of Black students.
