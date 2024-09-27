You Won’t Be Able to Resist Sinking Your Fangs Into This Frightfully Delicious Charbooterie Board
BONE APPÉTIT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Spooky season is officially upon us! One of the most delicious ways to celebrate is with a Halloween-themed CharBOOterie Board from Boarderie. For over 20 years, the family-run gourmet catering business has been delivering world-class tasting experiences with artisanal-quality cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, olives, and chocolates. Now, the brand is getting into the Halloween spirit with a themed charcuterie board—and it’s all treats and no tricks. The CharBOOterie Board has 20 carefully curated ingredients like merlot pecorino, black truffle salami, and tangerine and chili marinated green olives fully arranged and ready-to-eat on a reusable acacia wood board.
Halloween Medium Cheese & CharBOOterie Board
Serves 4-5
Free Shipping
Choose from three sizes: small (serves 2-3), medium (serves 4-5), and large (serves 9-10). Plus, each order comes with a box of rosemary and olive oil crackers and a handy bamboo cutlery kit for serving your devilish delights. You won’t have to wait long to sink your fangs into this delicious spread, either. With priority overnight shipping, your order will be at your door faster than a vampire vanishing at sunrise. Can’t be home when your board arrives? No worries. Boarderie’s custom-insulated packaging will keep your board chilled all day in its box. Bone Appétit!