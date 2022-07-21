CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Small Boat Packed With at Least 150 Migrants Found Off Florida Coast
TO THE BRIM
Read it at Local 10
Though details are still scarce, the Coast Guard announced midday Thursday that it found a small sailboat packed with at least 150 migrants, including children, grounded off the coast of Boca Chita Key in Florida. It hasn’t yet been determined where the migrants are from. At about 11:10 a.m. Thursday, officers began distributing life jackets, Local 10 reported. The boat was first found by a “good Samaritan,” the Coast Guard said. Local 10 reported that officials from Miami-Dade fire rescue, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are on the scene.