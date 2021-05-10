Bob Baffert Claims Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Is Victim of ‘Cancel Culture’
THAT’S THE TICKET
Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert would like everyone to know that it would be “cancel culture” if his horse Medina Spirit isn’t allowed to race over doping allegations.
This year’s winner of the Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit, became the fifth Baffert horse in the past year to fail a drug test. If the results of Medina Spirit’s positive test are confirmed, Baffert’s horse will be disqualified and Mandaloun, the runner-up, will be declared the winner. Churchill Downs, meanwhile, has suspended Baffert from entering other horses there.
“Racing has a problem, Bob Baffert is not the problem,” Baffert said on Fox News Monday, declaring his innocence. “Bob Baffert is not stupid.” Asked if he was concerned that officials may not allow his horse to race in the Preakness pending final test results, Baffert appropriated a term well known to Fox viewers to portray himself as a victim.
“Well, I haven’t heard anything officially. They haven’t told me anything. I know when Churchill Downs came out with that statement, that was pretty harsh,” he exclaimed. “And I think they had to just—with all the noise going on, we live in a different world now. This America is different and it was like a cancel culture kind of thing, so they are reviewing it.”