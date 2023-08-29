Bob Barker Proposed to Girlfriend ‘Many Times’ but Always Got Turned Down
REJECTED
Bob Barker, the former Price Is Right host who died on Saturday at 99 years old, proposed to his longtime companion Nancy Burnet “many times” over the years, she said, but she always rebuffed him. “Neither of us had any desire ever to be married again, and he believed it when we first started seeing each other,” she told People. The couple was together for 40 years, bonding over their advocacy for animals in the early 1980s. It had previously been reported that Barker never had interest in remarrying after his first wife Dorothy Jo Gideon died in 1981. But Burnet says that’s not entirely true. “But as the years went by, he proposed to me many times.” She said. “I just said, ‘I just don't want to be married.’ Our humor was very dry. We kidded in a way. And he said, ‘Not even to me?’ And I said, ‘Especially not to you.’”