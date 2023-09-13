Bob Boilen, Creator of ‘Tiny Desk’ Series, Leaves NPR After 35 Years
EXIT STAGE LEFT
Bob Boilen, the NPR Music stalwart whose desk has played host to countless musicians for the famed Tiny Desk Concerts series, said on Wednesday that he’s exiting the company. “After 35 years, I am leaving NPR,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve had the thrill of creating Tiny Desk Concerts, All Songs Considered, directing All Things Considered for 18 years and so much more. I love the people I’ve worked with, but it’s time to find new challenges. thank you for listening/watching.” Boilen’s desk has seen the likes of Taylor Swift, Usher, Weezer, and Megan Thee Stallion occupy the space to play a collection of hits, spawning a critically acclaimed franchise for NPR. It followed Boilen’s All Songs Considered, which has become the cornerstone of the company’s music division. Boilen’s departure follows the exit of NPR’s head of programming, Anya Grundmann, last month as the company consolidated executive positions.