Bob Casey Concedes Dramatic PA Senate Race to GOP Rival Dave McCormick

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reached an 11th hour deal with congressional Republicans to quickly confirm more judges to lower federal court positions—in exchange for not moving forward with four nominations to federal appellate court positions. The deal will see the Senate consider seven judges for lower court appointments the week after Thanksgiving, while another six are put on the executive calendar for consideration later in December. Although Democrats control the chamber until January, President-elect Donald Trump called on congressional Republicans to block all appointments until his inauguration. Republicans in the Senate succeeded in delaying Wednesday’s confirmation proceedings out until after midnight, prompting Schumer to strike a deal that he defended from criticism. “The trade was four circuit nominees—all lacking the votes to get confirmed—for more than triple the number of additional judges moving forward,” a spokesperson for the Democratic leader told Politico. Democrats have approved 221 judges to the federal bench since President Joe Biden took office, and Schumer’s deal could get Democrats close to matching Trump’s total of 234 confirmed judges during his first term in office.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT