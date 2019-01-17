Bob Costas Has Officially Left NBC

After almost 40 years, Bob Costas' career at NBC is officially over after both parties agreed to a payout to end Costas’s multimillion-dollar contract at the network, The New York Post reports. “It’s all settled quietly and happily for all concerned,” the veteran sportscaster told The Post, adding that the settlement was reconciled “more than fairly.” The agreement was reportedly made late last year, but both the network and Costas kept quiet about the news. The final payout number is reportedly unknown. According to the newspaper, Costas will still continue to do work on the MLB Network, and will do play-by-play announcements for about 20 games on MLBN. He also told the newspaper that he was exploring doing a sports and news “hybrid” interview-show. Signs of Costas' departure first emerged last year, when he and the network were in talks on how to end the last three years of his contract after both sides struggled to find assignments that aligned with his passions and NBC’s priorities.
