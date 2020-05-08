Bob Dylan Announces First Original Album in Eight Years: ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’

Read it at Rolling Stone
As the years rolled by since Bob Dylan’s last album of original songs, 2012’s Tempest, some questioned if we’d ever hear new music from America’s greatest songwriter ever again. In typical fashion, the elusive rock star teased fans with a few song releases over the past few weeks before confirming early Friday that he would indeed be releasing a new album next month. The album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, will be released June 19. The announcement came alongside the release of a third song in recent weeks—“False Prophet.” It’s described by Rolling Stone as a “slinky striptease-blues groove, powered by a downright filthy fuzz-guitar riff.” It ends with the line: “I can’t remember when I was born—and I forgot when I died.”