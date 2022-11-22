A Machine Actually ’Hand-Signed’ Copies of $600 Dylan Book

Read it at Variety
Eagle-eyed Bob Dylan fans who shelled out $600 for a limited-edition “hand-signed” copy of the singer’s book The Philosophy of Modern Song noticed that the signatures were suspiciously identical. Now the publisher, Simon and Schuster, is admitting a machine actually added the John Hancocks to the book and not the 81-year-old rocker. “As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form,” the company said in a statement on Twitter. “We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”