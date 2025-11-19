Bob Dylan Might Be at War With His Own Fan Account

Billionaire Bill Ackman has clarified when it is best to use his cheeky pickup line that drew online mockery. On Saturday, the pro-Trump CEO, with a net worth of $9.4 billion, shared tips for young men on X, saying that as a young man, he would ask women, “May I meet you?” and rarely received a rejection. Social media users were quick to turn the “few words” of advice offered by the 59-year-old into a joke, with many complaining that it didn’t work when they tried it. Speaking on Wednesday on FOX Business’ Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, the hedge fund manager said the “probability” of his dating tip being more “effective” increased when he was “on something moving.” Ackman then listed the types of transportation where his pickup line was more likely to succeed, including an airplane, an elevator, an escalator, and the subway. Speaking to Business Insider, the billionaire’s Harvard friend, Whitney Tilson, confirmed Ackman’s probability rating, saying his friend had successfully used the pickup line in college, particularly on the subway. “I feel like one of the most fortunate people in the universe because I met an amazing woman eight years ago,” Ackamn told Bartiromo, referring to his second wife, Neri Oxman, 49.
Partner updateAD BY MomentousEnjoy the Benefits of Creatine With These Lemon-Lime ChewsCHEW ON THISTaking creatine has never been easier thanks to Momentous.
Bob Dylan may have sent some of his biggest supporters blowin’ in the wind for good. Daniel Hildebrand, who runs a popular fan page under the name Daily Dylan, shared that he was removed from the 84-year-old music legend’s show in Glasgow on Monday night—supposedly at Dylan’s request. The Daily Dylan account shared on Instagram that Hildebrand was “declared an ‘unwanted person,’” and was asked to leave before the show started, likely due to his association with the fan site. The Daily Dylan social media accounts, which aren’t monetized, would aggregate and post fan footage from Dylan’s performances, despite his efforts to limit fans from filming his shows. However, the account specified that it had “never taken any photos or videos ourselves.” Ironically, the Nobel Prize in Literature recipient released the 18th volume of his own bootleg tapes in September. The page said they would no longer post footage or photos from Dylan’s shows, and are considering closing their social media accounts down permanently. “We are, first and foremost, Bob Dylan fans and want to keep attending his concerts,” the account said. “The idea of being excluded from future shows is truly devastating.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Dylan’s team for clarification.
Tom Steyer attacked President Donald Trump while announcing his campaign to become the next governor of California when Gov. Gavin Newsom hits the term limit next fall. “The richest people in America think that they earned everything themselves. Bulls--t, man. That’s so ridiculous,” the billionaire philanthropist began his campaign announcement video. Steyer, who is also a climate activist, included a news clip of himself explaining that America has a “broken government” that’s “been bought by corporations.” This isn’t the first time the billionaire has fought the president. Previously, Steyer raised funds and became the face of the campaign to impeach Trump during his first term. In the video, Steyer painted himself as a successful businessman for the people who has gone head-to-head with big oil, tobacco, and “out-of-state corporations that refused to pay their California taxes,” framing his campaign around making California affordable, forcing corporations to “pay their fair share again,” building affordable homes, and bettering the state’s education. “This is about disrupting the way people think, so we can get a completely different and much better outcome for the people of California,” he said. Steyer previously ran as a Democratic presidential nominee in 2020. However, he dropped out before Super Tuesday.
Dick Van Dyke reveals he regrets turning down a role in a legendary film. The actor, 99, admitted in an interview with Al Roker on Today that his bad British accent kept him from pursuing the role of James Bond in the 007 franchise. Albert Broccoli, the producer of the early Bond films, asked the actor, “Would you like to be Bond?” Van Dyke, unsure of his ability after struggling with a British accent in Mary Poppins, responded, “Have you heard my British accent?” The role was given to Sean Connery, the first actor to play Bond in the franchise’s 1962 film. Although Van Dyke passed up the gig, he has had great success in his career, earning three Emmy awards for The Dick Van Dyke Show and a Tony Award for Bye Bye Birdie. Despite Van Dyke approaching his 100th birthday in less than a month, he shares that he’s currently looking for work. “I don’t want to [retire], I mean, it’s my life. I love it,” Van Dyke said. The six-time Emmy Award winner reveals he hopes to be cast for Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. “I could do it. It’s just November,” the actor told Roker.
The pursuit of youth has long plagued our world. Many modern-day consumers go to great lengths to reduce the ravages of aging—Botox, plastic surgery, weird vampire facials, you name it. And while some products may show promise of slowing down the signs of aging, nothing can reverse time. However, effective products like the FDA-cleared (and derm-approved) Omnilux Contour Face can help reduce wear and tear. When I first saw the Omnilux Contour Face, it terrified me. Not only does it look like a mask a serial killer might wear, but LED light therapy was something I had never heard of until recently, and, frankly, I was pretty skeptical of it. But as someone who tires of trying one-trick products that often don’t deliver on their sky-high promises, I wanted to see if the device actually lived up to its incredible reviews.
While the mask is a bit cumbersome at first, once you get it fitted and light it up, the magic begins working over a quick 10-minute period. As recommended, I used the Omnilux Contour Face at least three times a week and up to five times a week, and noticed a slightly more contoured jawline and general smoothness after about two weeks of consistent use.
Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame playing Harry Potter, has sent a heartwarming letter to the new actor set to play the boy wizard. Radcliffe, 36, shared on Good Morning America on Tuesday that he had written a letter to Dominic McLaughlin, the 11-year-old actor stepping into the role of Harry Potter for the upcoming TV adaptation, and received “a very sweet note” in return. The new HBO series will adapt each of J.K. Rowling’s seven books into a season over the next few years. The Harry Potter movie franchise has grossed more than $7.7 billion, cementing its status as a cultural figure. Radcliffe played the iconic character for a decade in all eight of the series’ films. The seasoned actor recalled the note he sent the young actor: “I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.” Radcliffe spoke warmly about the new lead. “It’s crazy I was doing that,” the British actor reflected. He confirmed he will not be in the series but is “very excited to watch as an audience member.” The show’s premiere in 2027 will “give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.”
Jeremy Allen White goes by a different name with his friends and family—and he’s cool with fans using it, too. The Bear actor said it’s jarring to hear his full name since he goes by Jeremy White in his inner circle. “It does feel like people are talking about someone I don’t know,“ the Emmy winner admitted to Vanity Fair. “That’s not how I understand myself.” White explained that when he registered with the Screen Actors Guild, there was already a Jeremy White. Guild rules don’t allow duplicate names, so he had to use his middle name—just like other actors, including Emma Stone, who’ve been forced to adopt new monikers. Stone was born Emily Stone, and also wishes to be called by her original name. White said he would be open to seeing if the other Jeremy White would allow him to take back his name. “I’d be very interested [to meet him],” White said. “I could talk to him and maybe see if he could allow me to have Jeremy White back.”
At least five people were injured after a ferry containing 267 passengers ran aground on a remote island off the coast of South Korea. The incident occurred after 8 p.m. local time as the vessel, the Queen Jenuvia 2, was traveling from Jeju Island to the port city of Mokpo, on the southwestern tip of the Korean peninsula. The incident prompted the country’s president to issue an urgent evacuation order. Footage from the scene showed the ferry’s bow firmly planted into the slope of a small, tree-covered island, while another showed passengers wearing life vests as they awaited rescue ships. The country’s prime minister, Kim Min-seok, said all available vessels and workforce had been mobilised to rescue the passengers. The swift response was in part a reaction to the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014, the country’s worst-ever maritime disaster, which saw more than 300 people, many of them schoolchildren, die in similar circumstances in the same part of the peninsula. No casualties were reported on board the Queen Jenuvia 2, although five people received treatment for minor injuries, according to local news reports.
Elsie Hewitt, Pete Davidson’s pregnant girlfriend, said she “knew” from their first date that the SNL alum would be the father of her children. “When we went on our first date, like we went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, ‘Okay, don’t think that I’m crazy, but I just know you’re going to be the father of my children,’” Hewitt, a model and actress, said in a Bumble campaign with Davidson. “And he was like, ‘Yeah.’” Reports that Davidson and Hewitt were dating began in March, with the couple making it Instagram official shortly after. In July, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Hewitt told People that they are “very conscious of not putting pressure” on their child, adding that they don’t have the mindset that their child will “fill a void.” She added that there’s a “really healing aspect of knowing that we’re going to be able to give a child the life and the support and the love and the family vibe that we don’t feel like we had.” She also noted that she “could not ask for a better father for my child.”
Five tourists died after being caught in a severe blizzard while trekking in Chile’s famed Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, authorities confirmed. The victims, identified as two Mexican nationals, two Germans, and one British citizen, were reported missing earlier this week after a sudden change in weather brought heavy snowfall, sub-zero temperatures, and icy winds of up to 118 mph to the region. A major search and rescue operation was launched for the missing hikers, which led to four other missing tourists being found alive, a statement read. The hikers went missing near the remote Los Perros camp, a five-hour trek from the nearest vehicle access point, according to the country’s National Forestry Corporation, CONAF. Chilean President Gabriel Boric paid tribute to the victims and thanked the rescue teams in a post on X, writing, “To the families, friends, and loved ones … who tragically lost their lives in the incident that occurred in Torres del Paine, I extend my deepest condolences. Know that you have the full support and collaboration of Chilean authorities and institutions during these difficult times."
A United Airlines flight out of San Francisco was forced to turn back after a worrying smell was detected in the cabin. Flight UA 869 was on its way to Hong Kong when it about-faced “to address a burning rubber smell in the cabin.” The Boeing 777 was carrying 336 passengers and 15 crew. The flight usually takes around 15 hours. It had already suffered a 90-minute delay before takeoff, according to flight tracking software FlightRadar24. In a statement made to Business Insider, United said, “The flight taxied to the gate where emergency personnel met the aircraft.” Business Insider reports a passenger saw smoke coming from the aircraft through their window. Customers were told by the crew that the pilot smelled smoke and made the decision to return to California. The same flight tracking software shows the plane making a neat loop, never straying far from the coast before making its landing. It suggests the plane was in the air for roughly an hour in total. The Daily Beast has contacted United Airlines for comment.