Bob Dylan Shares ‘Murder Most Foul,’ His First New Song in Eight Years
The most elusive man in rock stepped out of the shadows late Thursday to share his first new original track in eight years—and it’s an epic. Bob Dylan shared his 17-minute track “Murder Most Foul” on his social-media channels shortly after midnight, writing: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.” The song starts off as a lament of the the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, then goes on to reference multiple cultural figures and important events from the the 1960s and ’70s, including The Beatles, Patsy Cline, and Woodstock. Dylan’s last studio album of original songs was 2012’s Tempest, and he’s since released three albums of old standards.