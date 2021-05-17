‘On the Media’ Co-Host Bob Garfield Fired Over Bullying Allegations
‘PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR’
New York Public Radio says it is parting ways with On The Media co-host Bob Garfield. In a statement released Monday, NYPR cited a “pattern of behavior that violated NYPR’s anti-bullying policy.” According to NYPR, Garfield had also been disciplined for a bullying incident in 2020, and an outside investigator had been hired to look into a more recent allegation. Garfield took to Twitter on Monday evening to dispute the allegations. “I was fired not for ‘bullying’ per se, but for yelling in 5 meetings over 20 years,” tweeted Garfield, while admitting he might have an anger problem. “The provocations were just shocking. In time the story will emerge… and it is tragic,” said the now-former host. NYPR says On The Media will continue to air, hosted now only by Brooke Gladstone.