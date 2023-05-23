Florida School Restricts Access to Poem Read at Biden Inauguration
BANNED
A school near Miami, Florida, has barred elementary students from accessing several works in its library—including “The Hills We Climb,” the poem written and read aloud by Amanda Gorman at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The poem, which will remain accessible only to middle school students at Bob Graham Education Center, a K-8 school in Miami Lakes, was one of several challenged by one parent for referencing critical race theory or gender ideology, the Miami Herald reported. Other works restricted to middle schoolers included The ABCs of Black History, a picture book written for ages 5 and up, and Love to Langston, a collection of poems and illustrations about legendary Black poet Langston Hughes. A school materials review committee didn’t detail what content in each book was inappropriate, according to the Herald.