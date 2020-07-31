Florida Police Chief Threatens Tampa Bay Rays Over Breonna Taylor Tweet
NOW YOU’RE ANGRY
It’s been a week since the Tampa Bay Rays kicked off the new baseball season with the mega-viral tweet: “Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor.” But the local police chief is still absolutely furious about it, and has now threatened to withdraw his officers from providing security to the team. Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told the Tampa Bay Times that he was so angry about the tweet that he called Rays President Matt Silverman over the weekend to make his displeasure clear. “To turn a baseball event into a political event is uncalled for,” Gualtieri said. “It’s just wrong, and it’s improper. It’s just reckless. It’s throwing gasoline on the fire, and it didn’t need to happen.” The Republican sheriff said the team shouldn’t say anything about the case when they “don’t know all the facts.” Taylor, an EMT, was killed in Louisville back in March when police officers raided her home and shot her.