WVU Basketball Coach Hurls Homophobic Slurs in Radio Interview
FOUL
Legendary college basketball coach Bob Huggins dropped a homophobic slur several times during a short radio interview Monday with 700 WLW’s Bill Cunningham. Huggins, who coaches West Virginia, was reminiscing about a game against Xavier while he was coaching at the University of Cincinnati when the slurs rained down. “Any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything,” Huggins said. “I think it was transgender night, wasn’t it?” Cunningham responded. “It was a Crosstown Shootout, yeah, no, what it was, was all those f---, those Catholic f---, I think,” Huggins said, in reference to Xavier fans. Huggins later issued a statement apologizing for his repeated use of the slur. “During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for – and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended,” he said.