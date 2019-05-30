Disney CEO Says Georgia’s Abortion Bill Makes It ‘Very Difficult’ to Film There Again

Georgia was a shooting location for blockbusters such as Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame—but Disney’s CEO has warned the state that it could be the last to be filmed there if lawmakers push ahead with its heartbeat abortion bill. This month, Georgia’s Republican governor signed into law a ban on abortion after a doctor can detect a heartbeat, roughly six weeks into a pregnancy, and it will take effect at the start 0f 2020 if it survives inevitable court challenges. Chief Executive Bob Iger told Reuters it would be “very difficult” to film in the state if the law takes effect, adding: “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully... [if it becomes law], I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there.” On Tuesday, Netflix said it would “rethink” investment in Georgia if the law goes into effect.