Arrest Made in Stabbing Death of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was attacked in the early hours of April 4.

Lee’s ex-wife Krista Lee confirmed to local network KTVU that a suspect was arrested in Emeryville, in the Bay Area. “This is the first step toward justice,” she said.

In a text message to The Daily Beast, she said she was “still getting information from the SFPD” but that a press conference would be held later on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco sheriff’s office said a suspect was in SFPD custody but declined to confirm their name. Lee provided the suspect’s name but The Daily Beast is withholding it until law enforcement provides confirmation.

Citing police sources, Mission Local reported earlier Thursday that the suspect is the owner of a small Bay Area IT business and knew Lee. The pair were in a car together on April 4 when a fight broke out, ending with Lee’s stabbing, the outlet said.

Lee, 43, who was the chief product officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin at the time of his death, had recently moved to Miami but was back in the Bay Area for a brief visit when he was stabbed at about 2:35 a.m. in a downtown area studded with other tech offices and million-dollar condos. His death spurred an outpouring of grief from other tech founders and stoked debate about crime in the city.

Many pointed to Lee's death as proof that crime had grown out of control, a claim that would be undermined if the killing was not actually a random attack.

