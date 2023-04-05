Cash App Founder Stabbed to Death in San Francisco
A tech executive who created the Cash App mobile payment service has died after being stabbed in San Francisco, according to reports. The San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a stabbing at around 2:35 a.m on Tuesday where they found a “43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.” The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, and no arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday morning. The victim was named by NBC Bay Area as Bob Lee, the chief product officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin. “Bob was a force of nature,” MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard told ABC 7. “Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world. Moby was his dream: a privacy protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”