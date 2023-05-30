Bob Lee Murder Suspect Fires His Lawyer
‘SH*T HAPPENS’
Nima Momemi, the man charged with fatally stabbing CashApp founder Bob Lee on a deserted San Francisco street, has fired his attorney Paula Canny. His new lawyer, Miami-based Saam Zangeneh, is a self-described “legal sicario” who previously represented former NBA star, Lamar Odom. Zangeneh failed to show up at Momeni’s court appearance Tuesday morning and did not send a representative. Canny, Momeni’s previous attorney, declined to tell reporters why she and Momeni were parting ways, only adding: “Shit happens in representing people. It’s just like that, you know?” Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee in the early hours of April 4 with a kitchen knife taken from his sister Khazar Elyassnia’s apartment. Prosecutors have suggested the men may have had a dispute over Lee’s alleged romance and drug use with Elyassnia. Momeni will appear in court again next month to set a new hearing date.