Bob Mackie Says Kim Kardashian Made a ‘Big Mistake’ Wearing Marilyn’s Dress
THOU SHALT NOT
If anyone has the power to truly make Kim Kardashian regret her choice to wear Marilyn Monroe’s original “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to this year’s Met Gala, it might be Bob Mackie, the legendary designer who created the sketch for Monroe's gown that was later executed by Jean-Louis. Fashion experts have been speaking out against Kardashian for her outfit selection, citing the dress’s extreme fragility and sacred role in American culture, but Mackie may have delivered the death knell. “I thought it was a big mistake,” Mackie told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”
Ouch.