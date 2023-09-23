CHEAT SHEET
Menendez Faces Primary Challenge After Indictment
In less than 48 hours time, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has been indicted on federal bribery charges, faced calls to resign from fellow Democrats far and wide and now faces a serious primary challenge by a New Jersey congressman. Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) seized on Menendez’s alleged crimes to announce a run for the embattled Senator’s seat. “I feel compelled to run against him,” Kim wrote on X. “Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity.” Earlier today, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called for Menendez’s resignation, becoming the first Democrat in the Senate to do so. Menendez pledged yesterday that “I am not going anywhere.”