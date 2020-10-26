Bob Murray, Coal Magnate and John Oliver Nemesis, Dies at 80
KING COAL
Bob Murray—the founder of Murray Energy who gained notoriety for his climate-change denial, his response to the deadly Crandall Canyon Mine collapse, and a very public legal spat with HBO comedian John Oliver—has died at the age of 80. According to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the Trump donor revealed in a legal filing last week that he was “near death” as a result of a long-term lung illness. In 2017, Murray sued Oliver for a Last Week Tonight segment that accused the coal tycoon of not doing enough to prevent the 2007 mine collapse, in which six miners and three rescuers died. Memorably, after Murray dropped the lawsuit in 2019, Oliver performed a musical number telling Murray to “eat shit.” Murray is reportedly survived by his wife Brenda and three children.