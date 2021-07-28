Bob Odenkirk in ‘Stable Condition’ After ‘Better Call Saul’ Collapse
‘HE’S GOING TO BE OK’
“He’s going to be okay,” Bob Odenkirk’s son Nate tweeted nearly 24 hours after the actor reportedly collapsed on the set of his show Better Call Saul, which was in production for its sixth and final season in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” press representatives for Odenkirk said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”
Among the many well wishes came from Odenkirk’s Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston, who asked his followers to “take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way.”