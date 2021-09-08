Bob Odenkirk Returns to Set of ‘Better Call Saul’ After Heart Attack
‘SO HAPPY’
More than a month after a heart attack left him hospitalized, Bob Odenkirk has returned to the set of Better Call Saul. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people,” he tweeted Wednesday morning. “BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”
The return comes after Odenkirk collapsed on set while filming the final season of the AMC show. After his collapse, Odenkirk took to Twitter to thank those who helped him during his “small heart attack.” “I feel the love and it means so much,” he wrote at the time. “I’m going to be ok.” Better Call Saul producer Thomas Schnauz told Den of Geek last month that the show had been moving forward while Odenkirk was on the mend. “Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow,” he said. “We’re filming scenes that don’t involve Bob right now.”