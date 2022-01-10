Bob Saget, Comic and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Found Dead in Hotel Room at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian and TV actor best known for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House, has died at 65, TMZ reports.

The actor was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, the site reports. His death was confirmed by The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who said that “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was in the midst of his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up comedy tour that was set to take him all over the country, wrapping in Houston, Texas, in June.

A number of Saget’s comedy contemporaries, from Jim Gaffigan to Marc Maron, posted their condolences to Twitter, complimenting his kindness:

Saget was born into a Jewish family in Philadelphia, the son of a supermarket-executive father and a mother who worked as a hospital administrator. His childhood was split between California and Philly, and he graduated from Temple University before embarking on a career in entertainment. His big break came in 1987, when he landed the role of Danny Tanner, an affable single dad raising three daughters in San Francisco with the help of his best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) and brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos), on the ABC sitcom Full House. The series was an audience hit, and ran for eight seasons before ending its run in 1995.

In addition to Full House, Saget hosted the popular comedy-clip program America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, made memorable cameos as a cocaine addict in the Dave Chappelle cult classic Half Baked and a sex-crazed version of himself in the HBO show Entourage, and directed the 1998 comedy Dirty Work starring Norm Macdonald, who passed away in September of this year. He also provided the voice of Ted Mosby on the acclaimed CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

To adult audiences, however, Saget’s persona stood in stark contrast to his sitcom one. He was known as a famously “dirty” stand-up comedian, peppering his stand-up specials with sex jokes while cursing up a storm.

One of his most memorable routines involved him advising a member of the audience to not “fuck a goat,” as featured on his 2007 HBO special That Ain’t Right.

“Don’t fuck a goat, do you hear me son?” he said. “A goat will eat a tin can, they’ll eat fuckin’ junk. They’ll chew it up. You ever watch ‘em? They’ll fuckin’ eat shit. And they’ll eat your junk right off… you’ll have a nipple where your dick was. And you will be fucked.”

In recent years, Saget had been hosting a podcast titled Bob Saget’s Here For You and returned to his first love, stand-up comedy.

Saget’s final message to the public, a tweet sent in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 9, said, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit.”

The comedy icon leaves behind three daughters.