Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed in Family Statement
TRAGIC
Bob Saget died of head trauma, his family said in a statement Wednesday, a month after his death. The actor and comedian, age 65, died in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in early January, hitting the back of his head and then drifting peacefully off to sleep. He had performed the night before Palm Valley, Florida. His family said in a statement, “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.” Authorities do not suspect foul play in Saget’s death.