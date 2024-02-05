Bob Saget’s Widow Dating ‘Clueless’ Actor Breckin Meyer
LOVE AGAIN
Kelly Rizzo is reportedly dating actor Breckin Meyer, two years after her husband Bob Saget’s untimely death. Rizzo hard-launched her new relationship at a Grammys viewing party in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she stepped out and posed for photos with Meyer, who is best known for his supporting roles in the nineties cult classics Clueless and The Craft. Rizzo, who was married to Saget from 2018 until his death in 2022, told E!News that she needed time to process before stepping out again. “It took a while,” she said, “to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it.’” The Full House alum and comedian died in a Florida hotel room in 2022, where he had been staying during a stand-up comedy gig. His death was ruled an accident by local authorities, who said that the actor had hit his head on something sharp and then went to sleep it off.