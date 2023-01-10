Bob Saget’s Wife To Elon Musk: Re-Verify My Husband on Twitter

Bob Saget’s wife issued a plea to Elon Musk on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the late comedian’s death: reinstate his blue check mark.

“Hi, Elon Musk–today on the one year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified?” Kelly Rizzo said in a Monday post to the Chief Twit. “My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help).”

Rizzo added in a second tweet that the only reason she decided to issue the plea to reinstate a blue check mark for Saget’s account, which boasts 2.2 million followers, is because the comedian “would be very bummed about it.”

“He’d say ‘hey if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?'” she added about Saget, who she married in 2018.

The request for verification was among several posts Rizzo shared on social media to mark the anniversary of Saget’s death while he was in Florida on tour for his new comedy show. The family said authorities eventually concluded that the ‘Full House’ star died after he “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.” While Saget is best known for his role in the ‘90s sitcom, he was also known for his comedy—a lot of which he shared online.

Rizzo told The Daily Beast on Monday that Saget “loved expressing himself and making people laugh through Twitter for years.”

“When I noticed today that his blue check was gone I thought it would be nice to have it reinstated in order to honor his legacy,” she added, noting that she believes the verification was removed “recently” because she remembers the blue check being next to her husband’s name “not too long ago.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.