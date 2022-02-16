Bob Saget’s Family Sues to Keep Details of His Death Secret
‘extreme mental pain’
The family of the late comedian Bob Saget have sued officials in Orange County in an effort to keep further details of his unexpected death a secret. Saget, 65, was found dead in an Orlando hotel last month and the medical examiner ruled last week that he died from blunt head trauma most likely caused by an accidental, unwitnessed fall. Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters have now sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office, demanding that any information gathered during their investigation—such as photos, video, and audio recordings—be ruled off-limits from public records requests. Saget’s family would suffer “irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress” if the materials were released, the suit argues.